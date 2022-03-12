Gems Achieves Market Cap of $256,965.76 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Gems has a total market cap of $256,965.76 and $20,315.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gems has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00105505 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars.

