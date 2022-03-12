Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.46

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.46 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 159.59 ($2.09). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 158 ($2.07), with a volume of 622,618 shares.

GENL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.56) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.79) to GBX 192 ($2.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 137.46. The stock has a market cap of £439.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

