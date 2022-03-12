General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 467,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,479. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

