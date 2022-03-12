Genesis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 978,687 Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 978,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,865,000. Agora makes up about 0.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.92% of Agora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Agora by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Agora by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agora stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $8.26. 2,128,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,538. The stock has a market cap of $874.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on API shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

