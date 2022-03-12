Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $67.17 Million Stock Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,268,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679,722 shares during the period. Ozon accounts for approximately 3.3% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.07% of Ozon worth $67,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ozon by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the third quarter worth $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 19.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Ozon stock remained flat at $$11.60 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

