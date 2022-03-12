Genesis Investment Management LLP Invests $55.11 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 370,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,114,000. Baidu accounts for about 2.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Baidu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $247,126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 100.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 42.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $95,635,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.56.

Baidu stock traded down $16.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,825,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,334. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.66 and a fifty-two week high of $278.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

