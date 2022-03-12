Genesis Investment Management LLP Purchases 687,328 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,328 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 5.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Pinduoduo worth $102,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,262,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,021. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $169.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of -401.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

