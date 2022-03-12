Genesis Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232,643 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up about 1.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.33% of Liberty Latin America worth $35,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LILA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,225. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

