Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,563,100 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,863,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,563,100 shares during the period. JD.com comprises about 13.4% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.29% of JD.com worth $270,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

Shares of JD traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,947,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,170,734. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.