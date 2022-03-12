Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 3,848,868 Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,694,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848,868 shares during the period. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi accounts for about 0.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 3.39% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi worth $18,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,776,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

NASDAQ:HEPS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. 575,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

