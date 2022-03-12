Genesis Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,819,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031,696 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America accounts for approximately 5.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 4.24% of Liberty Latin America worth $111,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

LILAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 700,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,919. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

