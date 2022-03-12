Genesis Shards Reaches Market Capitalization of $667,907.77 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $667,907.77 and $18,452.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.84 or 0.06609803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,160.91 or 0.99985477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041667 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

