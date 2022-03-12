Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) will report sales of $299.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.40 million and the highest is $343.39 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $256.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 222,776 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.