Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 960.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 433.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $121.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.60. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

