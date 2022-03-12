GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches Market Cap of $366,325.40

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $366,325.40 and $152.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,133.32 or 0.99891704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00272757 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00022071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001371 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

