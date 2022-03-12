Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,346,501 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,562,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 525,603 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 1,235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 206,479 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter.

Gerdau stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

