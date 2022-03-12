Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $652.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) will report sales of $652.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $643.30 million and the highest is $661.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $589.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $82,805,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after acquiring an additional 668,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

