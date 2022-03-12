Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE) Short Interest Down 57.2% in February

Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the February 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLEE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,994. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Gladstone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia.

