GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,860 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK opened at $40.56 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $46.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.