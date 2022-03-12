Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Up 140.0% in February

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GLBZ opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating ) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

