Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 234.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 300,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,903. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.