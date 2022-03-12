Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Up 120.2% in February

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
KRMA opened at $29.78 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
