Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Up 120.2% in February

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KRMA opened at $29.78 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRMA. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,862,000 after purchasing an additional 241,864 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.