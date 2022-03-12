Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:GXTG traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,832. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $54.37.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.