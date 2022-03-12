Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:GXTG traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,832. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $54.37.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXTG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

