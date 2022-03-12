GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Reaches $176,312.51 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $176,312.51 and $103.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,010.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.15 or 0.06616569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.16 or 0.00272133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.33 or 0.00746791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00067547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.26 or 0.00472344 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.00390291 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

