Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

GL opened at $96.85 on Friday. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,059. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,196,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1,158.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

