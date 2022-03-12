Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) Short Interest Update

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of Globe Telecom stock remained flat at $$69.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. Globe Telecom has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $69.29.
Globe Telecom Company Profile (Get Rating)
