Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Globus Medical worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of GMED opened at $68.61 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

