GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Major Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $131,270.47 and approximately $19.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 564.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

