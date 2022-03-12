GoHealth (GOCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect GoHealth to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $349.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in GoHealth by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 97,297 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in GoHealth by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoHealth by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 134,934 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

