GoHealth (GOCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect GoHealth to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ GOCO opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $349.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $12.40.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
