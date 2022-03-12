Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GFX remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. 115,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,585. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 827,628 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

