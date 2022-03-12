Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,307,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,989,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $451.71 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.