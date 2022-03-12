Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Down 61.7% in February

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the February 13th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund news, Portfolio Manager Kyri Loupis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $152,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 58,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,504. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

