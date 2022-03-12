Graft (GRFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 34.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Graft has a market cap of $83,601.75 and approximately $7.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.00478780 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

