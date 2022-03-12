Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

GHM opened at $7.65 on Friday. Graham has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

