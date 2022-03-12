GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.77

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $6.09. GrainCorp shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.
About GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrainCorp (GRCLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.