Grand Central Investment Group Sells 1,737 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grand Central Investment Group reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.0% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3,764.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.1% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

