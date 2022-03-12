Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.78

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.78 and traded as low as $43.50. Gravity shares last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 14,218 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $304.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 32.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

