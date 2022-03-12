Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Shares of GRAY stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth about $164,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Graybug Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
