Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of GRAY stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth about $164,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.