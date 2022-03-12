Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 1,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

