Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of Great Wall Motor stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 1,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
