GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Up 138.8% in February

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 138.8% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,955,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNH opened at $0.00 on Friday. GreenGro Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of eco-friendly and state-of-the-art technological solutions for high-value crops, including hemp and cannabis. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, production, and retail aspects of hemp and cannabis through its divisions, namely CBD Ventures, Cannabis Ventures, and GenoBreeding.

