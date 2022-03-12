Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Critical Contrast

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63%

This table compares Greenidge Generation and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $20.11 million 4.61 -$3.29 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $443.03 million 5.38 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -68.55

Greenidge Generation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenidge Generation and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveRamp 0 1 6 0 2.86

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 463.91%. LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.95%. Given Greenidge Generation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats LiveRamp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded on January 27, 2021 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

