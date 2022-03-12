Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Down 62.8% in February

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the February 13th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Grid Metals stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Grid Metals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
Grid Metals Company Profile
