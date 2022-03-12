Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Down 62.8% in February

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the February 13th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Grid Metals stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Grid Metals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

