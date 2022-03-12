Gridcoin (GRC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $627.00

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $627.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 437,543,091 coins and its circulating supply is 406,890,059 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
