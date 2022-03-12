Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $14.39 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $14.39 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,107.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.14 or 0.06610275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.05 or 0.00271174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00745223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00067682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.66 or 0.00472175 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00378999 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

