GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). GrowGeneration posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. GrowGeneration’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $503.08 million, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

