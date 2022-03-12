Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAC. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

PAC opened at $126.19 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $98.64 and a 12-month high of $155.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $129.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

