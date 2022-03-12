Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the February 13th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of GCHEF stock remained flat at $$1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $1.93.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile (Get Rating)
