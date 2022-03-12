Gulden (NLG) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.29 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $23,476.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00270828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,576,292 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.