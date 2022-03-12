H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $65.19 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.