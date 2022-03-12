Halving Coin (HALV) Price Hits $0.0416 on Major Exchanges

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.89 or 0.06624354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,117.32 or 1.00014529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

